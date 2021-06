SUMMIT COUNTY, OHIO—Last week, Governor DeWine announced most of Ohio’s existing health orders, including the statewide mask mandate, will be rescinded on June 2. Following this announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance stating anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physically distancing. In response, Summit County Public Health has created a list of frequently asked questions to help clarify what both these announcements mean for Summit County residents.