Mo Farah raced the Müller British Athletics 10,000m Championships in Birmingham on Saturday, crossing the line in 27:50.64 and finishing well back of the leaders in eighth place. The race, which doubled as the British 10,000m Championships, was Farah’s first at the distance since 2017, when he won gold at the world championships in London. He was the second Brit across the line, just behind Marc Scott, who finished in 27:49.94.