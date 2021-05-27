Cancel
Legend Power Schedules Q2 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V:LPS) (OTCQB:LPSIF) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced it will release its Q2 2021 financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q2 2021 financial results for Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.

Place
Vancouver, CA
