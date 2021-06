Warm summer nights always sound dreamy, until you're trying to fall asleep in the sweltering heat. If you're naturally a hot sleeper, or you still find yourself kicking off your bedding when the AC is on, you may want to consider switching up your sheets, duvet cover, and even comforter in the warmer months (or year round, if you need). There are several fabrics and formulas designed to be breathable, cooling, and even moisture-wicking, so you can sleep better and more hygienically throughout the night. From linen and cotton to percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus, we've rounded up the best options for staying cool and keeping your bedroom chic in the summer.