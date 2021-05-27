newsbreak-logo
Borderlands 3's Trial of Discipline Boss Is Getting A Huge Health And Damage Buff

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a decent challenge and a chance to earn rare loot in Borderlands 3, you can currently try your luck in the game's True Trials event, which pits Vault Hunters against new versions of familiar bosses. Just like the Trial of Cunning boss, the Trial of Discipline boss has received a massive boost to its health and will be dishing out some punishing offense as its damage stats have received a similar buff.

