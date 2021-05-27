Houston parents indicted on 36 charges in child abuse case sue over baby's death on United flight
A Houston-area couple is suing United Airlines, saying one of their infant twins died en route to meeting her grandparents in 2019 because the airline refused to let the family buckle the babies into car seats for the 11-hour flight to Japan. The same couple has been charged in a gruesome child abuse case in New Hampshire alleging the man intentionally immersed the hand of his 3-year-old stepdaughter in boiling water.www.houstonchronicle.com