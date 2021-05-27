newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Fraud cases against Texas AG Ken Paxton should move back to Collin County, appeals court rules

By Lauren McGaughy
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — The criminal fraud cases against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be moved from Harris to Collin County, a Houston court ruled Thursday, a major victory for the embattled Republican official. In a split decision issued early Thursday, a three-judge panel of the First Court of Appeals agreed...

