Amazon Prime Day returns to summer: June 21 and 22

By Bloomberg Wire
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day sale will be held June 21 and 22, according to records reviewed by Bloomberg News and a person familiar with the matter, as the company tries to get its big summer sale back on schedule after postponing it last year due to the pandemic. Amazon notified...

Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Is Amazon a Threat to GoodRx?

Santa Monica-based GoodRx Holdings Inc. and its comparison price shopping app for prescription drugs are facing increased competition from Amazon.com Inc. In November, Seattle-based Amazon introduced a prescription discount program called Prime Rx. And in early May, the ecommerce giant edged closer to GoodRx’s turf, announcing expanded comparison pricing options with its discount card.
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Amazon Prime Subscription Accessible at 50 % Off for These Aged Between 18 and 24: All Particulars

Amazon India has announced a Youth offer for new Prime members. This offer makes subscribers aged 18-24 years eligible to get up to Rs. 500 cashback. This offer is applicable for subscribers buying the three-month membership or the annual membership. Amazon has introduced this offer for Android users only, and it is not eligible for users recharging through the desktop or the iOS app. Amazon Prime unlocks benefits like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more.
BusinessSeattle Times

Why is Amazon in entertainment? | Commentary

Lots of people will write smart things about Amazon’s strategy with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the movie studio that Amazon said it would purchase for $8.45 billion. But I want to ask a more basic question: Why?. Not why is Amazon buying MGM, which owns the rights to James Bond and “RoboCop.” Presumably,...
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Amazon Memorial Day sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales have landed. Summer officially starts today, and the biggest online retailer on the planet is celebrating the holiday with a range of fantastic Amazon Memorial Day sales on hugely popular products. Everything from 4K televisions to Apple iPads are included in the Amazon Memorial Day sales event....
Cell PhonesNBC News

Amazon Prime Day: Most purchased items we covered last year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amazon announced in a...
TV ShowsCNET

Prime Video Channels: Should I be bundling HBO, Paramount Plus and Starz with Amazon?

Cutting the cable TV cord can be overwhelming. There are so many new names and streaming services, so many places to get TV shows and movies, and so many pricing options that figuring out which one's right for you is like an endless game of whack-a-mole. Amazon Prime Video, included with your Amazon Prime membership subscription, is one such option. Best known for its original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Expanse, The Man In The High Castle and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, it's also home to thousands of hours of TV shows and movies that you can stream immediately, similar to Netflix.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

What could Amazon do with Epix? Could it be combined with IMDb TV?

Amazon's $8.45 million deal to acquire MGM gives it control of the pay cable channel Epix. "I’ve already read speculation that Amazon doesn’t have a need for a linear channel, and perhaps that is true," says Josef Adalian. "But I wonder why it wouldn’t at least explore the idea of using a cable platform to drive folks to Prime Video? Epix doesn’t have a massive subscriber base — the last estimate I saw of its size a few years ago was 15 million customers — but it still generates revenue and could benefit from Amazon’s scale. As it is, the streaming version of Epix is available via the Amazon Channels subscription program. Why would Amazon just trash a brand, especially if the existing Amazon Studios team could take oversight of day-to-day operations? Or maybe the play is to just use the Epix name: I am pretty sure Amazon execs are looking to rebrand IMDb TV into something less awkward-sounding. Epix is currently a pay channel, but perhaps it becomes the name of Amazon’s main free TV service, with or without a cable component. (For that matter, the MGM Channel would also be a better name than IMDb TV.)" ALSO: Amazon could do to MGM what Disney did to Marvel with its 2009 acquisition.
ElectronicsNeowin

Amazon UK is discounting the Echo Buds by a hefty £65

Today, Amazon UK is discounting the Echo Buds by a whopping 54%, which lets you save a hefty £65 off the price of these 1st gen buds. As a reminder, the Echo Buds are IPX4-rated to resist splash, sweat, and light rain. There are three sizes for the ear tips with an oval shape and two sizes for the wing tips. Includes noise-reduction system, and also extend to the buds' mic (with three on each side) and audio quality. Amazon says the buds offer "crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range" while the "speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback".
Grocery & SupermaketCNET

Shopping Prime Day with the Amazon credit card: Is it worth it?

Prime Day is sneaking up a little earlier than usual this year. Amazon has verified that Prime Day 2021 will take place in June, a month earlier than expected. The specific dates for this year's event haven't yet been announced, but if you're planning on shopping for deals, Amazon's own credit card offers some compelling incentives.
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Will there be Prime Day Whole Foods deals in 2021?

Amazon Prime Day isn't just a time for big discounts on the latest tech or super cheap Echo speakers. Amazon's partnership with Whole Foods means you can not only save on far more than laptops and TVs, but also use your groceries to help pay for those bigger purchases. A...
InternetPosted by
Popular Science

Prime Day preview: Amazon Prime Day 2021 hacks to get the best deals online

Amazon Prime Day is a little bit different this year. Luckily, we’re used to everything in our lives being a little bit—or a lot—different nowadays, and shopping online is something we’ve all gotten pretty good at. That said, our Prime Day preview will go through some of the tips and tricks to getting the best deals online, helping you fight through all the noise to find those perfect sales and steals.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

In June 2021, what should you watch on Amazon Prime Video?

In June 2021, what should you watch on Amazon Prime Video?. MGM Studios was recently purchased by Amazon, which generated news. This agreement might result in an avalanche of content, ranging from Rocky to the James Bond series. However, the corporation has much to offer its streaming subscribers in the meantime. Here’s a breakdown of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021, for example.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best Nintendo Switch deals to expect

Amazon Prime Day – one of the internet’s biggest shopping events – is nearly upon us, which might come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year. With the online giant confirming it will take place in June, it’s time to get your shopping lists in order. The event is best known for slashing prices on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best deals come in the form of tech, electricals and gaming – with consoles and gaming bundles usually considerably discounted. While Xbox and Playstation are often popular choices, the hottest console during the...
Businesstalkandroid.com

[Updated] Amazon reportedly moves up Prime Day to June 21-22

2020 saw Amazon’s Prime Day delayed from its usual spot of being held during July until the month of October, where it kinda clashed with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even the seasonal holiday shopping season. This year, Amazon says that it will experiment by holding Prime Day earlier than in previous years, sometime during Q2 to be exact.
ShoppingPosted by
BobVila

Target Prime Day: The Best Early Deals at Target to Rival Amazon Prime Day 2021

While Prime Day is the savings event of the summer, Amazon isn’t the only place to get the best deals this year. Stores like Target are offering competing sales, and this means that keen shoppers can get the best prices on tech, home decor, appliances, and more. Expect more sales than ever before and savings on name brands like Apple, Keurig, and Ring. While there will be some savings in stores, you’ll see the most deals online, and many appliances and furniture pieces are online exclusives. Although we’re still waiting for the official Prime Day dates, we expect the shopping event will take place in late June to early July. In years past, we’ve seen Target offer early-bird deals before Prime Day, so it’ll pay off to start your shopping soon.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

The best Prime Day deals on Amazon for home appliances

Let’s admit it, we all love shopping. And we really love to save money when shopping. Well, there’s no better way to find the best deals online than Amazon Prime Day 2021. Though the shopping holiday has only been around for a few years, it’s become as popular as Black Friday—without the long lines and giant crowds. You can easily shop from over 30,000 products and hop on deep discounts that only come once a year. Many of us already are signed up with an Amazon Prime account, so it’s never been easier to make the most of low prices and one-day shipping.
ShoppingPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Hurry! Get Your Christmas List Ready Because Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is Coming In June

As an overachieving in-advance planner, I feel like I haven't had enough time to prepare for this. Amazon Prime Day is coming. Soon!. It used to be that I would go marathon shopping on Black Friday. I would collect flyers and coupons and make a map and pack a cooler and be sure that I had my most comfortable sneakers within reach. If you think for a second that I'm exaggerating this, ask my husband. He is so happy to not be my "bag boy' anymore.
Shopping987thebull.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021: When It’s Happening And How To Save Big

Amazon Prime Day is coming! The two-day event is set to kick off in June and will offer big savings on headphones, TVs, exercise gear, and Amazon devices. You must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Membership can be obtained for $13 per month or $119 for the year.
Shoppingdornob.com

Take a Peek at Potential 2021 Amazon Prime Day Furniture and Decor Deals

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Nobody knows quite yet, except for the fact that the highly-anticipated sale could arrive anytime between June and October this year. We’ve seen some seriously great stuff go as low as 50 percent off in the past, so if you’re a bargain hunter, this is one event you don’t want to miss.