The European stock markets woke up with the news that some members of the Federal Reserve are in favor of starting to discuss the reduction of debt purchases in future meetings, an idea that according to the behavior of the stock markets had already been discounted by the market. Although the withdrawal of stimulus is seen as one of the main threats, investors did not want to miss the opportunity and bet on the comeback. The Ibex 35 experienced a day of high volatility in which it went from falling below 9,000 points to closing above 9,100 points, a level that it lost a day earlier. The upward opening of Wall Street and the truce given by the debt market contributed to the selective ending the session with a rise of 0.59%.