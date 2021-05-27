Delmarva Today Kicks Off With Look at Folk Festival Acts
The National Folk Festival has announced the first six acts slated for this September's celebration. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with the festival's local manager Caroline O'Hare and Blaine Waide, associate director for the National Council for the Traditional Arts, about the acts as they listen to excerpts from their perfomances. The full interviews can be heard on Delmarva Today at 9 a.m. Friday on WSDL 90.7 FM.www.delmarvapublicradio.net