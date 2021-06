The Golden State has just about returned to "normal" after a yearlong quarantine now that vaccinations are plenty. Disneyland will soon begin letting in non-California residents in a little over two weeks and venues throughout the state are dusting off their microphones as they move from virtual concerts to in-person shows. Festivals are excited to get back into the swing of things, as well, and on Thursday (May 27), Rolling Loud California shared its new dates and lineup.