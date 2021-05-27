COLCOA Festival to Host Live 2021 Edition at DGA Theater in November (EXCLUSIVE)

After seven movies featuring parents trying to kill their children, children trying to kill their parents, nuns trying to kill nuns, and dolls trying to kill... everyone, director Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It may be darker than any of its predecessors. But how caught up are you on The Conjuring timeline? That's where we come in with this handy video guide which tells the story of The Conjuring Universe in chronological order, from The Curse of La Llorona to Annabelle and The Nun to the first two Conjuring movies themselves, featuring the anchors of the franchise, the Warrens (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson). The Conjuring 3 also introduces a new ghastly character -- the Occultist -- to join the ranks of the creepy doll Annabelle and the scary nun-but-not-really-a-nun known as, well, the Nun! So if you want the full story of the Conjuring timeline explained, then dig in on this video which charts the full story from the Dark Ages to the Warrens' latest adventure.