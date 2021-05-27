John and Astra Have Dinner in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.05 Photos
John and Astra Have Dinner in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.05 Photos. The CW just released a batch of promotional photos from the upcoming fifth episode of Legends of Tomorrow season 6. After taking a little break, the show has returned to its usual slot on Sunday, and the next installment will likely add to the relationship between Astra Logue and John Constantine. The two first met when Constantine botched an exorcism on Astra, damning her to Hell. Now, he has paid for his past mistakes by saving her, and also offering her a place at his house. John has an ongoing love affair with Zari, who seems to be fine with John’s arrangements so far.www.superherohype.com