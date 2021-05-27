John and Astra Have Dinner in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.05 Photos

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? What sort of stories can you expect to see coming up?. We don’t want to beat around the bush here too much, so let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, we are in the midst of a one-week hiatus for the Arrowverse series, and you will get a chance to see it back when we get around to Sunday, June 6. There is of course a lot of exciting stuff coming, and the focus of this upcoming story in particular seems to be about Astra.