Pokemon is a goliath among video game franchises. Beside Mario, Pikachu and the rest of the Pokedex are some of the most recognizable video game characters on the planet — and you’ll only ever find them on Nintendo consoles. Pokemon ain’t ever coming to PC in any official capacity. If you want to catch all the creatures in a game, you’re going to have to get creative. And that’s why we’ve put together a list of 10 high-quality Pokemon-likes that you can play on PC easily. No emulation required.