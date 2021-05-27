newsbreak-logo
Tweeterhead Joker Statue Sits Upon a Throne of Crime and References

Cover picture for the articleTweeterhead Joker Statue Sits Upon a Throne of Crime and References. Every prince needs a throne. And the Clown Prince of Crime should not become an exception to that rule. Tweeterhead‘s new sixth-scale Joker maquette gives the man who laughs an appropriate place to rest his weary behind upo, while surveying his empire of chaos. An armchair with stuffing busting out of several tears, atop a stack of money, gasoline, and numerous easter eggs. To top it all off, this Tweeterhead Joker throne is draped in the cowl of a certain caped crusader.

www.superherohype.com
