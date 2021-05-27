EU must go further to punish Lukashenko’s brazen act of piracy | View

International governments have roundly condemned the Belarusian government, after a commercial flight was forced to land and a journalist was arrested in Minsk last Sunday. The 27 members of the European Union bloc have decided to ban Belarusian airlines from travelling over Europe, while U.S President Joe Biden called the forced landing and arrest “outrageous” and declared they were “shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press.” The arrested journalist, Roman Protasevich, was travelling on a Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania on May 23rd. As the plane was flying over Belarusian airspace, a fighter jet intercepted and forced it to land, claiming there was a bomb threat. Passengers reported Mr Protasevich as appearing “super scared.” His father, Dmitri Protasevich, said on Monday that he was “afraid to even think about it, but its possible he could be beaten and tortured.” Belarusian state media said that President Lukashenko, who has been in charge of the country since 1994, had personally given the order for the plane to be diverted. A video of Mr Protasevich has been released by the Belarusian government, in which he claims he is being treated fairly, and had confessed to organizing mass riots. Many activists fear that this confession has been forced, as such methods of video testimonial are considered common in Belarus. Regional governments have stated their intention to go further in punishing Belarus, as Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevics said that he would seek “harsh economic sanctions” in order to combat such a “direct attack against Europe.”