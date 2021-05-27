newsbreak-logo
EU must go further to punish Lukashenko’s brazen act of piracy | View

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday, the Belarusian air force sent armed fighter jets to force Ryanair flight FR4978, which was en route from Greece to Lithuania, to land in Minsk. The stated purpose was to defuse a bomb inside the plane, allegedly set up by none other than Hamas, the terrorist group that runs the Gaza Strip.

