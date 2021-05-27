Cancel
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of The Real Voice Of Milli Vanilli, John Davis

By Amy Beeman
Grunge
Grunge
 9 days ago
John Davis, who helped voice late '80s-early '90s pop sensation Milli Vanilli's album "Girl You Know it's True" died on May 24 from COVID-19, according to his daughter, Jasmine Davis. He was 66. Jasmin posted on Facebook of her father's death, along with a video of the late singer playing the keyboard and singing the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah."

