In the last decade, it’s become more and more common for guys to rock the best men’s workout leggings (otherwise known as compression pants for men) during workouts, runs and hikes. At this point, compression pants for men are honestly the norm thanks to the many benefits they provide. Getting your lift on? Men’s compression pants provide that extra support you need for maximum reps. Want to keep your legs warm during those cold winter runs? Throw on a pair of men’s compression leggings. Heading to spin class and want to make sure everything stays securely in place down there? Order workout leggings to wear under your best gym shorts.