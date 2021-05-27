How worried should we about the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine blood clot link? Explained

Rare but serious blood clots that have been linked the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have many people especially those who have already had one dose of the vaccine looking for information. Here are answers to some key questions. If I had a first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, should I have concerns about safety? As long as there is a risk, you should always be aware and informed. A risk of very serious harm, including death, does exist, though it is very small: about one in 55,000 for the first dose.