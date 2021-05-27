Cancel
How worried should we about the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine blood clot link? Explained

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have both been instrumental to the global vaccine effort but rare reports that link their vaccines to blood clots have partly hampered the coronavirus vaccine rollout. Several EU countries have restricted the use of both vaccines while investigations seek to establish the risk. According to a report by Reuters, international drug regulators have said the benefits of using COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca outweigh risks as they investigate reports of extremely rare, but potentially fatal blood clots.

