Women’s Yoga Shorts Running Workout Bike Hiking High Waist Shorts
Jugofar high waist yoga cycling shorts for women are made from high quality buttery soft 4-way stretch substantial fabric, removing moisture from your body and bring you a comfortable feeling. No rolling up or down, right amount of compression, 8″ running shorts are very suitable for yoga, cycling, jogging, pilates, fitness, volleyball, sports, weightlifting, any type of exercise or daily casual wear. Great with crop top,active hoodies, sport bras, t-shirts, tunics, whatever you choose.