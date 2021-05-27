Women’s Yoga Shorts Running Workout Bike Hiking High Waist Shorts

From HIIT workouts to running half-marathons, there are many intense forms of exercise you can consider, and while there are certainly health benefits to doing strength and circuit training, new research reveals that one of the best things we can do for our health is exercise in short spurts. And those quick cardio sessions don't even have to be done at the gym: You can reach your cardio goals by doing ordinary activities, such as taking out the household trash, parking further away from a building, climbing stairs, and walking small distances.