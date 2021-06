With the Ponderosa Pants—already funded and continuing to amass interest on Kickstarter—Denver-based retail brand Alpine Parrot affirms its mission to develop gear that encourages fun in the outdoors and helps make it more accessible for underrepresented people. Raquel Vélez, the brand’s CEO (and a former robotics and software engineer), founded Alpine Parrot in 2019 as a direct response to the lack of outdoor apparel options for people of size. Vélez has long found joy in the outdoors, as well as a deepened connection with the people she hikes with. Apparel, however, has been an obstacle; not just for her, but for so many. In fact, as Alpine Parrot notes on their Kickstarter page, in spring 2020 less than 10% of the clothes sold in outdoor retail stores were available in plus sizes.