Soccer The magnet employed for the creation of a DC magnetic field could be an electromagnet but a permanent magnet is more favored. FIG. 7 is an axial plan view of this unit of FIG. 6, the single-headed arrows showing the path of this device-induced magnetic field at things in space relative to this place of the gadget. It is well know in electromagnetic theory that an axially symmetric DC magnetic field is created by a direct, non-fluctuating electrical current circulating in one direction within a conductive ring.