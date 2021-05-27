newsbreak-logo
Takoma Park Spa Plans to Diversify into Food Truck Business

By Mike Diegel
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 3 days ago
The Still Point Spa, a long-time Takoma Park business, will diversify into the food truck business, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. The spa plans to launch The Green Rooster food truck in mid-July. It will be parked at the spa’s address, 6 Grant Ave., and will focus on offering clients and the community a variety of “plant-based nutritious food that is both delicious and deeply healing to complement both the spa and other neighborhood offerings,” according to the announcement.

