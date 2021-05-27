Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater 7-11 Robbed Early This Morning

By Woody
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I wonder if convenience store robbers ever sit around and talk about their escapades. You know, reliving the excitement and sharing stories about how much money they got or how frightened they made the clerk. Oh wait, I'll bet they do...in jail where they have a lot of time to kill. I mean really, have you ever heard of a successful convenience store robber? One that can't be caught? One that is always a step ahead of the police? One who lives comfortably on his or her chosen line of work? Of course you haven't. And yet, they still happen all the time. Must be the drugs. Get hooked on drugs and then you'll do anything to get your fix. This is why people can't have nice drugs to enjoy. (I'm not a drug user). But if everyone would enjoy their drug of choice in moderation, then maybe they wouldn't all be illegal. And since I'm not a drug user, I guess I'm not taking into account the addiction problem. That's it...stop making drugs so addictive that you drive yourself to the grave with them. We just need happy, non-addictive drugs LOL.

1027kord.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addictive Drugs#Popular Brands#Jail Time#State Police#Convenience Store Robbers#Money#People#Clearwater 7 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Kennewick High School Fight Escalates With Stabbing

A Kennewick teen is under arrest after a fight in the Kennewick High School parking lot that resulted in one teen being stabbed. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, Officers were called in to investigate a stabbing that had taken place at Kennewick High School. According to...
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Okay, Who Made the King City Truck Stop Area Bomb Threat?

It was at least 104 degrees in the Mid-Columbia yesterday, and some dingleberry thought it might be a nice day for a bomb threat. About 8 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday (6/1), Pasco Police responded to the King City Truck Stop area, where there was a bomb threat at a construction business. Who done it? Disgruntled worker? Somebody who dislikes construction? What's the reason for a friggen bomb threat at a construction company? Well, the manager of that business did the right thing and took no chances. He made sure all of his employees were evacuated and moved to safety. Hanford Patrol showed up with a bomb-sniffing dog and the ATF and FBI were standing by with assistance if needed. The roads in the area were closed and the good guys took control of the situation.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Moses Lake Burning Boat Jackasses Won’t be Charged

I have to admit, when I first saw the post below from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, I was a little angry. It all started when some jackholes on a boat started harassing other boaters that were displaying a pride flag. They were circling the boat and flipping them off. Moments later, the jackhole boat caught fire. Classic. You can read the original story HERE.
TechnologyPosted by
102.7 KORD

Are You Hacked and Have no Idea?

I was having trouble with my Facebook loading this morning when I got to work, so I decided I would just give everything a fresh start. I started by rebooting my computer, but that didn't seem to work, I was still having trouble, so that is when I logged out of my Facebook account. However, when I went to log back into my account I received a message saying that my password was found on a breach sight and asked me if I would like to reset it.
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Suspended Area Home Care Provider Admits She Used “Acid”

The Washington State Department of Health issues weekly reports about suspensions, disciplinary actions, and other news concerning health care providers in Washington state. Wednesday, WSDOH announced the license of Ivy Lynn Metcalf to work as a home health care aide in Benton County has been suspended over allegations she sexually assaulted a patient.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Kennewick Police Arrest Felony Assault Suspect

A felony trying to outrun authorities crashed through a ceiling of a Kennewick home Thursday night. The 29-year old suspect ran into a home on Grant Street, attempting to elude authorities. I wonder why the suspect ran into the attic of the home. Where can you go from there? He...
CelebritiesPosted by
102.7 KORD

B.J. Thomas Dead at 78 After Cancer Battle

Singer B.J. Thomas, who was best known for a string of pop and country hits in the 1960s and '70s, has died. According to his representatives, the 78-year-old died on Saturday (May 29) after battling lung cancer. The news comes after the pop, country and gospel singer revealed he had...
Pinellas County, FLBay News 9

Sheriff: Pinellas deputy fired for texting vulnerable women

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from former Deputy Brian Overton. A deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was fired on Monday for inappropriate conduct with female citizens he met while on the job, according to the agency. What You Need To Know. A...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Cell phone left behind in Pinellas burglary, carjacking leads to arrest

A St. Petersburg man was linked to an armed burglary and carjacking after he left his cell phone behind at the scene, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said. Police said that at about 7:45 a.m. on April 20, a man who lives in the 6700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S awoke and went to his living room to begin working from home. He noticed his laptop was missing, then saw a burglar in his kitchen.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...