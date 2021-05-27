Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Will laws in America change after George Floyd's death?

By Letters to the editor
thenationalnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn regard to Taniya Dutta's piece Indian couple face inquiry after exchanging vows mid-air with 160 guests (May 24): getting married in mid-air is bad enough in these times, but uploading the video on social media really takes the cake. Satyakam Parida, Odisha, India. It is alarming that the bride...

www.thenationalnews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Kuala Lumpur#Indian#Odisha#Malaysian#Abu Dhabi Video#Kuwaiti#Laws#Dinu#Plane#Kerala#Wedding#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Society
Place
Dubai
News Break
Facebook
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential California: After George Floyd’s death, can there ever be enough justice?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, May 26. I’m Maria L. La Ganga. A year after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, his attacker has been convicted of murder and manslaughter, the Los Angeles City Council has voted on how to spend money it is taking out of the police department budget, and “Black Lives Matter” signs grace homes in Beverly Hills, Baldwin Hills and even Boise, Idaho.
MinoritiesBoston Globe

A timeline of what has happened in the year since George Floyd’s death

Looking back on a groundbreaking 12 months in race relations and racial justice in the U.S. As dusk neared on May 25, 2020, a teenager walking to a corner store in South Minneapolis whipped out her cellphone and recorded a shocking sight: A white police officer kneeling on the neck of a Black man for more than nine agonizing minutes.
U.S. Politicsmichaelsavage.com

Over Twenty States Are Now Suing The Biden Administration Over The Closure Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

It’s still hard to believe that as one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of good American jobs in the process. Just think of all the American families whose lives came to a halt instantly, wondering how they would pay for their homes, cars and education for their children. States started suing almost immediately and some new states have joined the effort, bringing the total to over twenty. The Washington Examiner reports: Two more states sue Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline, bringing total to 23 Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight. In the statement, Knudsen said U.S. consumers would benefit the most by the construction of the pipeline — and are subsequently hurt the most by its cancellation. “The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil, including Montana oil, to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” he said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor were added to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of states in the lawsuit to 23.
San Diego, CAsdvoice.info

EDITORIAL – One Year After George Floyd: America and the Police

Dr. John E. Warren Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint. It appears that two important things have happened since the death of George Floyd at the hand of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota: (1) police continue to kill black men and women either by shooting them or physically killing them by hand. One would think that with the repeated airing of the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered by police officers kneeling on his neck and body, that everyone in uniform would know that such actions can lead to death. Well, here in San Diego and other places around the country, the police are still not only kneeling in multiple numbers on singularly pinned to the ground black individuals, but also still punching them with their fist while the person being arrested is still laying face down with officers on their back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Angel Cabrera, 2-Time Major Champion, Facing Troubling Charges

Angel Cabrera, a two-time major champion, has reportedly been extradited as he’s facing serious charges. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Argentine golfer has been extradited from Brazil to his native country. Cabrera, 51, has reportedly been in jail in Brazil since January. He was reportedly arrested...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, 984 new infections

Jun. 7—RIYADH — Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it has vaccinated 98 percent of health practitioners working in vaccination centers in the Kingdom, the health ministry said. It added that 93 percent of health practitioners working in the "Tetamman" clinics and "Taakud" centers have also been vaccinated, and 82...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Public Safetynewpaper24.com

Overseas interference is ‘not in our genes’, China’s embassy in Canada says, denying diaspora ‘harassment’ report – NEWPAPER24

Overseas interference is ‘not in our genes’, China’s embassy in Canada says, denying diaspora ‘harassment’ report. China’s Canadian embassy has denied that Beijing harasses opponents there, saying that it was “not in our genes” to conduct overseas interference, and that such claims in a report back to Canada’s parliament are a “smear” meant to poison bilateral relations.The report was introduced by the Alliance Canada Hong Kong (ACHK) advocacy group to a parliamentary committee on Canada-China relations final week. It stated that China had created “a worldwide system of management, surveillance, and affect over the …
Public Safetysbynews.com

WAYNE ROOT: I KNOW WHAT CHINA DID. IT’S TIME TO CALL OUT THE MOST EVIL ACT OF MASS MURDER SINCE HITLER, STALIN & CHINA’S MAO ZEDONG

I don’t mean to say “I told you so.” But…I told you so. Check the records. Check the archives of my national radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network. Check my hundreds of newspaper columns and online commentaries. I said from day one, from early March 2020, as we knew a deadly pandemic was headed our way, that this China Flu (aka Covid-19) was man-made in a Chinese bio-warfare lab in Wuhan.
Labor IssuesCNBC

U.S. to issue Covid-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The guidance will apply to the treatment of workers who have not received Covid-19 vaccines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. The U.S. workplace...
Chinanationalcybersecuritynews.today

SCIO briefing on implementation of National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2016-2020)- China.org.cn | #cybersecurity | #conferences

Li Xiaojun, head and second-level inspector of the Publicity Department of the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office (SCIO);. Li Xiaomei, special representative for human rights at the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;. Li Xiao, first-level inspector of...
Public Healththelondonnews.net

Zimbabwe Rejects Donation of COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Shortages

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's government is facing criticism for turning down a donation of three million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities say they are not prepared to deal with the refrigeration requirements and possible side effects. But critics also point to politics as the reason behind the government's decision.
Middle Easttacticalreport.com

Saudi Arabia: Transfer of power in progress?

Saudi King Salman is said to be seeking to gradually give his son Crown Prince Mohammad full power and authority over all affairs related to rule and governance, through a number of undisclosed measures. What do these measures include?. Tactical Report answers this question and more in the following 285-word...