Queens University ED stands up against Asian American hate crimes

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CAROLINA – In a Spectrum News 1 segment, Voices for Change, we hear from North Carolinians about their lives, struggles, and hope for the future. In this segment we hear from Executive Director of the Center for Career Development at Queens University, Angela Tsuei-Struase, who shares with us how the uptick of hate-crimes against Asian Americans in recent years has driven her to speak out and make a difference.

spectrumlocalnews.com
State
North Carolina State
