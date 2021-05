Saint Klutch has a new single out, and he gets introspective with “Thoughts.” The track, produced by Pacific, feels warm and has a pop nature to it, but the lyrics take things in a different direction. Klutch talks about things getting dark, and having a feeling of giving up from time to time, which is more than relatable given the past year. However, tracks like this serve as therapeutic in some sense, and this is one that’s needed to get things back on track for 2021. As the world begins to shift and open again, there’s optimism to be had, and Saint Klutch is there to share the darkest before the dawn. Check out “Thoughts” below: