RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL PLAYS ROSEAU AT THE AGASSIZ VALLEY CONFERENCE NIGHT-ON KROX

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Lake Falls Eagles Softball team has won four games in a row and have upped their record to 15-4 on the season and will play their last regular season game tonight when they play the Roseau Rams in an Agassiz Valley Conference game on Conference Night in Greenbush! The Eagles beat Roseau 7-2 on May 15 also in Greenbush and since that game Roseau has went 3-3 and they are 7-11 on the year. The game will start at 6:00 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting right after the Crookston vs Northern Freeze game or 5:30 PM whichever is first. It will also be on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

