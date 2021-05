Sayreville Middle School eighth grade student Barry J. Muller, Jr. was awarded a National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award on May 6. Barry was chosen as one of 500 recipients from across the nation based on his work to support the five pillars of the National Junior Honor Society: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. Barry maintains a cumulative GPA of 98 of 100. He is a member of the middle school basketball team and the St. Bernadette’s RC Youth Group. He is a volunteer in a number of community-based programs. Pictured from Dr. Richard R. Labbe, Sayreville superintendent of schools; Richard Gluchowski, Sayreville Middle School principal; Barry J. Muller, Jr.; and Michele Gentile, National Junior Honor Society advisor.PHOTO COURTESY OF JUSTINE MULLER.