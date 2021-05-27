Who Was History's Richest President?

Of the men who have served as President of the United States, the majority of them have been wealthy, both in comparison to the average American voter, and in terms of absolute dollar amounts, both the money of their time and in today's money, adjusted for inflation. Getting a foot in the door of presidential politics requires backing from wealthy donors as well as a pretty secure private bank account, due to the high costs of running a campaign. Further, the skills that make for a career in politics can also translate into the private sector, and many politicians throughout history were already wealthy — money earned or inherited — before they started dabbling in lawmaking.