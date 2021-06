The Sugar River Raiders high school track team hosted their 24th Annual Raider Invite on May 14th. “It was a great sight to see with the athletes, coaches and spectators on a gorgeous evening at the Belleville Sports Complex,” said Coach Willy Johnson. “The Raider athletes did well against some really good competition from area teams. Now they know what lies ahead of them in the weeks to come. We even had a school record broken in the girls long jump. Ava Foley jumped 16’10” on her first attempt. She had been limited on practice and meets the last two weeks. Overall, the staff is pleased as to how the team performed and looking forward to their improvement moving forward.”