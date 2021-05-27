College of Education Hosting Online Colloquium Honoring the Work of Edmund Gordon

This spring, Scripps College honors retiring faculty and thanks them for their years of teaching and service. We all hope to look back over a career and see it as time and effort well spent. I feel very fortunate that in my case this assessment is easy. Helping our very talented and engaged students as they have worked to grow and define a future for themselves has been a fun, challenging, and satisfying endeavor. To have worked on that endlessly interesting puzzle of teaching/learning with my colleagues in the Keck science department, who are so committed to doing the best they can by our students and so thoughtful and creative about the process of education, has really been key to having a sense of accomplishment. And, that the colleges have supported me as a scholar as well as a teacher has added much to the richness of my intellectual life by allowing me to work at the interface of what we understand and what has yet to be revealed. To any student reading this and thinking about their future, I end with my last piece of free advice: Take note, this is a good gig.