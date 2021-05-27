Cancel
College of Education Hosting Online Colloquium Honoring the Work of Edmund Gordon

umass.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, June 18, the College of Education will host “Sustaining Diversity, Culture, and Identity in Pedagogies and Assessments, An Online Colloquium Honoring the Work of Edmund Gordon.”. Edmund Gordon is the John M. Musser Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Yale University, Richard March Hoe Professor Emeritus of Psychology and...

www.umass.edu
Collegesbozemanmagazine.com

Benefits of Ordering College Essay Online

CollegesWJFW-TV

Nicolet College honored with second national Promising Places to Work diversity award

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) partnered with Diverse: Issues in Higher Education to recognize Nicolet for its "best-in-class student and staff recruitment and retention practices, inclusive learning and working environments, and meaningful community service and engagement opportunities." Nicolet was the only college in Wisconsin and one...
Searcy, ARShawnee News-Star

Education briefs: Area students excel in college

SEARCY, AR — Richardson of Tecumseh is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8, 2021. Richardson received a Master of Arts in excellence in teaching. Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities,...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Online Doctorate in Special Education Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Beaverton, MIGladwin County Record

Delta College recognizes honor students

Delta College recognizes students for their high academic achievement each semester. The college has released their Dean’s List, Vice President’s List and President’s List for the 2021 winter semester. Students who had a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 to 3.69 are named on the Dean’s List, those with a...
Collegesuiowa.edu

Summer Institute on Cross-Disciplinary Graduate Education

How can cross-disciplinary, project-based courses serve graduate students across the University? This question is under investigation at the University of Iowa by both the Andrew W. Mellon-funded Humanities for the Public Good PHD initiative and the National Science Foundation NRT-Funded Sustainable Water Development Graduate Program as well as implicitly in interdisciplinary degrees in many corners of the University.
Collegesledger.news

College Graduations and Honors

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Collegesstpetecatalyst.com

USF names new dean for college of education

June 8, 2021 - The University of South Florida has named Dr. Anthony Rolle as the new dean for the college of education. On Tuesday during the USF Board of Trustees meeting, the board announced the new leadership. Rolle most recently served as the dean of the Alan Shawn Feinstein College of Education and Professional Studies at The University of Rhode Island. He previously served as a USF department chair from 2010-2014. His contract to serve as dean is for a five-year term.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

MU begins search for College of Education dean

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri officials announced today that they have started the search for a new College of Education dean. A search committee, led by Kristofer Hagglund, dean of the School of Health Professions, has been named, and an open forum will be held this month to ask stakeholders for their input regarding the characteristics needed for the position.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC Education Dean Set to Present Online Workshop

Dean Kimberly McLeod in the College of Education and Human Services at A&M-Commerce, will present an online workshop—Racial Justice and Social Emotional Learning—on June 8 from 2:00-3:30 p.m. The session will provide strategies and changing perspectives for faculty to align campus learning environments with practices and beliefs which enhance and...
Chautauqua, NYObserver

Area resident honored by Colby College

Heather N. Jahrling from Chautauqua, NY, has been selected as one of Colby College’s Senior Standouts. Each year, Colby selects a group of graduating students who represent the academic breadth and excellence of the College. Jahrling was chosen because of her focus on the intersection of history, science, technology, and society.
Tampa, FLOracle

R. Anthony Rolle confirmed as College of Education dean

R. Anthony Rolle was announced as the new Dean of the College of Education on Tuesday at the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting, replacing Interim Dean Judith Ponticell. He will officially begin his term as dean in August. For the past four years Rolle served as dean of the Alan...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

University College Becomes the Syracuse University College of Professional Studies

In its May meeting, the Syracuse University Board of Trustees approved renaming University College to the College of Professional Studies. “Since its inception, University College has served as Syracuse University’s point of entry for part-time and adult learners,” says Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation. “As we set the conditions to launch and scale Syracuse University Global, the college’s new name better reflects its stature as a top-tier provider of professional degree programs, certificates and credentials to part-time students.”
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Grove City College honors grad, honors student

Local residents graduate in May from Grove City College. Susannah Barnes, of Midland, was among 556 who received degrees from Grove City College on May 15, 2021. The following Midlanders were named to the Grove City College Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester: Susannah Barnes; Aaron Lehman of Midland; and Anna Claire Rowlands of Midland.
Claremont, CAscrippscollege.edu

Scripps College Honors Retiring Faculty

This spring, Scripps College honors retiring faculty and thanks them for their years of teaching and service. We all hope to look back over a career and see it as time and effort well spent. I feel very fortunate that in my case this assessment is easy. Helping our very talented and engaged students as they have worked to grow and define a future for themselves has been a fun, challenging, and satisfying endeavor. To have worked on that endlessly interesting puzzle of teaching/learning with my colleagues in the Keck science department, who are so committed to doing the best they can by our students and so thoughtful and creative about the process of education, has really been key to having a sense of accomplishment. And, that the colleges have supported me as a scholar as well as a teacher has added much to the richness of my intellectual life by allowing me to work at the interface of what we understand and what has yet to be revealed. To any student reading this and thinking about their future, I end with my last piece of free advice: Take note, this is a good gig.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Most ever CAREER Awards received by University faculty

Seven faculty members have received a 2021 CAREER Award, marking the most ever awarded in a single year to University of Nevada, Reno faculty. These National Science Foundation awards recognize role models in research and education with the potential to lead advances in their field and within their university. The five-year awards provide a foundation for their future career and research development.
Carson, CAcsudh.edu

Jessica Pandya Appointed Dean of the College of Education

California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) has appointed Jessica Pandya as the dean for the College of Education. She will begin her new position July 1. “I am so excited to support the excellent work of the equity-minded faculty and staff in College of Education at Dominguez Hills,” says Pandya. “I especially look forward to supporting students, and to strengthening the college’s many educational partnerships in the surrounding community.”