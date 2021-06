The Ethereum price faces downward but the second-largest crypto may continue to move down towards $2500 if it crosses below the channel. ETH/USD has been dropping with a bearish bias at the European session today. The coin opens at $2856 and it is currently dropping below the $2800 level to touch the daily low of $2555. However, the Ethereum price did start a nasty decline and broke many supports near $2700. However, the Ethereum price could correct higher, but it is likely to face sellers below the 9-day moving average.