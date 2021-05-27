newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ree Drummond Reveals The Biggest Mistakes People Make In The Kitchen - Exclusive

By Steven John
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ask a dozen chefs what most home cooks are doing wrong in the kitchen, and you'll probably get a dozen different answers. One may tell you that people use too much salt. Another may say some cooks don't use enough heat. Still, a third may rail against inferior ingredients. Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, is a little more down-to-earth. As the star of her own Food Network show, a best-selling memoir and cookbook author, and beloved culinary and lifestyle inspiration to many (via Food Network), Drummond takes a much more holistic approach to home cooking.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Home Cooking#Food Processor#Cookbook Author#Culinary Cooking#Style Inspiration#The Pioneer Woman#Food Network#Walmart Shop#Kitchen#Dishes#Sauces#Scratch#Casserole#Quick Rice#Frozen Green Beans#Frozen Green Vegetables#Frozen Veggies#Star#Inferior Ingredients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Walmart
Related
EducationPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Ree Drummond’s Foster Son, Jamar, Graduated High School — and Mom’s Beyond Proud

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's foster son, Jamar, graduated high school on Saturday (May 15), and the mom of five is feeling all of the emotions. Jamar came to live with the Drummond family in 2019 — flash forward two years and he's as much a part of the family as the couple's other four children (Alex 23, Paige 21, Bryce 18, Todd 17). In a blog post introducing Jamar to the world in 2020, Ree noted that Jamar is an "inextricable part of our wacky family."
LifestyleTODAY.com

'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish loves these 3 kitchen tools

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Vegetable peelers are are...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Martha Stewart Suggests Doing To Become A Better Cook

Becoming a great cook involves more than experimenting with different ingredients, tools, and appliances. It takes a lot of inner trust and confidence. Many celebrated chefs and television personalities have offered up their own personal cooking tips over the years. For example, Gordon Ramsay has taught audiences and contestants how to effortlessly grate cheese, precisely cut bell peppers, and carefully chop herbs. Ree Drummond believes a good set of knives can be your best friends in the kitchen. She's also a big believer in prepping all ingredients and tools before beginning to cook.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes You've Been Making When Cooking Winter Squash

When the temperature dips and the air is a bit crisp, there's nothing quite like a dish with winter squash. Whether you prefer butternut squash, acorn squash, kabocha squash, or one of the other many varieties, they're an incredibly versatile ingredient that goes well with so many dishes, from pureed in soups to roasted in grain bowls and tossed atop salads. However, there are a few mistakes that many home cooks make when it comes to preparing their winter squash that can take it from silky and delectable to a mushy, bland mess.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Makes These Surprising Foods In A Waffle Iron

As a chef who's constantly churning out new recipes, Food Network star Ree Drummond is a big fan of TikTok hacks that make putting together a great meal accessible for many experience levels. That's evident through the fact that she's never been shy about showing her love for multi-use gadgets such as a fish spatula, which she told "Today" she uses for everything but actual fish. Another thing "The Pioneer Woman" loves are appliances that simplify the cooking process and allow her to make a variety of dishes, like the ever-popular instant pot (via The Pioneer Woman). But there's one gadget in particular that's so versatile that Drummond deemed it an "essential" for her daughter Alex to have when she moved away to college: a waffle iron (via Delish).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Advice On Substituting Instant Espresso In Recipes

You might think you make the best chocolate cake or brownies on the planet, but if you are not throwing some instant coffee into your batter, you're really missing out. Sure, it may sound a little strange, but according to The Daily Meal, those little granules of bean juice happen to share a flavor profile with another one of life's greatest treats: chocolate. By adding a few tablespoons into your recipe, you'll end up with an even richer chocolate taste in your final product, and let's be honest — who doesn't want that?
Recipeswashingtonnewsday.com

Ree Drummond’s Favorite Recipes from “The Pioneer Woman”

Ree Drummond’s Favorite Recipes from “The Pioneer Woman”. Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, has expressed her love of food to her followers on numerous times. She’s eager to tuck into chocolate cake or a succulent pot roast. The Food Network chef has a list of favorite dishes that make her taste senses sing. Three of The Pioneer Woman’s favorite recipes are listed here.
Oklahoma Statemashed.com

The Unique Butter The Pioneer Woman Uses For Perfect Steak

As anyone who's at all familiar with The Pioneer Woman knows, she and Marlboro Man live on one honking huge cattle ranch that compromises approximately half the state of Oklahoma. Okay, so it's only a measly 433,000 acres, but still, that's enough room to run more than a few head of cattle. While we can't say for sure whether Ree Drummond actually has the National Cattlemen's Beef Association slogan "Beef. It's what's for dinner" cross-stitched on samplers throughout the house, we know that meat is a prominent part of the Drummond family menu. If there's any celebrity chef who's qualified to teach us how to cook the perfect steak, The Pioneer Woman would have to be a leading candidate.
Recipesmashed.com

Here's How To Store Your Olive Oil, According To Ina Garten

When the kitchen commandments, carved into old slabs of granite countertops, were handed down to Ina Garten from on high, they were fairly straightforward. Keep your knives sharp, stick with recipes you know, and if you're making one cake you might as well make two. That sort of thing. The masses took to their stoves, and their food processors, and their Le Creusets. And lo; it was good. Alas, it wasn't long before the masses grew restless. They traded slow cookers in for air fryers, they swapped out their cosmopolitans for Aperol spritzes. They began to watch TikTok recipes. More! they cried. Give us more! And, in her mighty goodness, the great Ina Garten obeyed.
Weight Loss12tomatoes.com

Ree Drummond Just Revealed Her 38-Pound Weight Loss

Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, recently took to TikTok to reveal her 38-pound weight loss. When she shared a video on TikTok of her transformation, the response was immediate. Everyone was thrilled to see it and the clip went viral right away. Drummond is absolutely glowing these days and...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Biggest Baking Mistake You're Making, According To Paul Hollywood

As one of the faces of baking on television, you would expect Paul Hollywood to be on the receiving end of lots of requests for tips and advice. And while he did not give a number, Hollywood did admit to the Great British Food Awards that lots of the people who ask him for advice share the same issue of failing to weigh their ingredients properly. "My first piece of advice is to use digital scales," he emphasizes. "You simply can't be accurate with balance scales."
Home & GardenPosted by
Mashed

Your Kitchen Should Be Arranged In This Shape, According To The Pioneer Woman

Should you be so lucky as to have the opportunity to be able to design your own kitchen from scratch, the Pioneer Woman has a few pointers as to how it should be laid out. For starters, Ree Drummond is a strong advocate for the "work triangle," which maps out your three most used appliances or workstations in a triangular format, she told Food Network. At the Oklahoma family ranch, her kitchen's triangle — which doubles as her guest house and set kitchen that she designed from the ground up in 2008 — includes the stove, sink, and refrigerator.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Husband Did Keep Promise at Daughter's Wedding Despite Accident

A little over a week ago, Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond, got married to Mauricio Scott. According to Taste of Country, Ree's husband and Alex's father, Ladd Drummond, got to take part in the ceremony in a big way despite the fact that he suffered a broken neck in March following a truck accident. During the wedding, Ladd was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, and he removed his neck brace to do so.