Denmark permanently authorizes production, export of medical cannabis

By HempToday®
hemptoday.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danish government has permanently authorized licensed companies to produce and export medical cannabis independent of an existing pilot program. “This is an important milestone recognizing this young industry, which utilizes the local expertise in greenhouse agriculture mass production,” Aurora Europe said in a statement. “Being able to tap into resources of the established international pharmaceutical industry is also a valuable location advantage.”

