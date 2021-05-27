Denmark permanently authorizes production, export of medical cannabis

According to Health Canada, the Canadian medical cannabis market currently contains 320,000 registered patients, and an estimated total of 8 million Canadians experience chronic pain. An Israeli pharma-tech, Syqe Medical, which specializes in inhalation devices for therapeutic drugs, has developed an innovative medial cannabis inhaler -- touted as a first of its kind -- to help treat these patients. During its announcement of regulatory approval in Canada on April 28, the company did not name a licensed producer. However, there is reason to believe that the licensed producer could be a North American cannabis operator headquartered in Canada called TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF).