Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SEC Attorney Moves to Withdraw from Ripple Case

u.today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDugan Bliss, senior trial counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is seeking the court's permission to withdraw from the Ripple case. The attorney says that he is leaving the agency after spending over 10 years there. After Bliss's departure, the SEC will be represented by the remaining counsel:...

u.today
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hinman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ripple#Senior Counsel#Trial Court#Depositions#Bitcoin Ethereum#Xrp#Senior Trial Counsel#Securities#Trading#April#Mou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Congress & Courtsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Republicans, SEC Commissioner Slam Watchdog’s ESG Disclosure Drive

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s aggressive drive to require public companies to disclose environmental, social and governance-related issues is misguided, according to several Republican lawmakers. In February, SEC acting chair Allison Herren Lee directed the regulator’s division of corporation finance to enhance its focus on climate-related disclosure in public company...
U.S. Politicslawfareblog.com

When the SEC Asks About Terrorism, It Misses Financial Misreporting

Editor’s Note: Stopping firms from doing business with states that sponsor terrorism seems like an obvious priority for the U.S. government. However, efforts to use bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission can create unexpected problems. Bill Mayew, Robert Hills and Matt Kubic (of Duke, Penn State, and the University of Texas, respectively) argue that the SEC’s focus on terrorism has made it more likely to miss more traditional financial misreporting.
Businessdallassun.com

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Staff Statement'). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, the Company was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q') by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
MarketsPosted by
Axios

New SEC chairman is changing the regulator's approach

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has generally been a pretty sleepy regulator — as evidenced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s continued tweets despite a pricy settlement — but new chairman Gary Gensler might change all that. Driving the news: In the short period since Gensler’s nomination, the SEC has...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Will Ripple’s motion to compel finally force SEC to produce BTC, ETH, XRP docs?

In the ongoing SEC v. Ripple case, the regulatory body has been dodging the defendants’ request to produce certain documents that are critical to Ripple’s defense for quite some time now. After passively waiting for the SEC to submit the documents all these days, the defendants have now finally filed their motion to compel the submission of the same.
Economycryptofinancialtimes.com

XRP Holders Itching for Legal Battle in Protracted Ripple vs SEC War

Ripple’s long-running struggle against the American regulatory Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) looks set to rumble on – although it could be set to take a new turn as the presiding judge is set to make a key decision, while XRP holders are itching to enter the legal area. The...
Businesscryptoadventure.org

The SEC May Try to Settle with Ripple Before Case Reaches Trial

The drawn-out legal dogfight between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may have taken a dramatic twist in favor of the blockchain-based digital payment company. According to a recent tweet from Attorney Jeremy Hogan, the SEC may try to settle with Ripple before the case ever reaches trial....
Businessstateofpress.com

Ripple seeks docs from 15 offshore exchanges it says could be ‘fatal’ to the SEC’s charges

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen, have filed a motion requesting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigate Bitfinex’s parent company, iFinex, and 14 other international crypto exchanges. The June 2 motion requests documents from exchanges including iFinex, Bitforex, Bithumb, Bitlish, BitMart, AscendEX (formerly Bitmax), Bitrue Singapore, Bitstamp,...
Businessambcrypto.com

XRP lawsuit: With this move, what is Ripple trying to accomplish?

With the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] seeking a 60-day discovery extension in the ongoing case against Ripple Labs and its execs, the individual defendants in the said case have now moved to file a motion for the SEC to investigate 14 international crypto-exchanges and iFinex. The Memorandum of...
Congress & Courtsu.today

No Settlement? SEC Wants to Extend Discovery in Ripple Case

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking Federal Judge Analisa Torres for a 60-day discovery extension in the Ripple case. The agency has already conducted two day-long depositions and witness interviews. It claims that it needs additional time for eight remaining depositions. As reported by U.Today, is also seeking an order to depose six more witnesses.