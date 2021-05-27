SEC Attorney Moves to Withdraw from Ripple Case

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled 'Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')' (the 'SEC Staff Statement'). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, the Company was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q') by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.