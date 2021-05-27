Cancel
Woman says late husband’s voice alerted her to fire

restorationnewsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Pitt said Wednesday that her deceased husband’s voice awakened her in time for her to escape a... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Violent Crimeshauterrfly.com

Pune Woman Strangles Her Mother-In-Law With A Blouse And Dumped The Body With The Help Of Her Husband

Every time I try to explain to anyone what it means to be a feminist, they always argue that it’s not always the men who are in the wrong. And I do agree with that because I am not a misandrist. There is a major difference. Here at Hauterfly, we don’t believe the male-bashing is going to solve all the problems women face. In fact, we believe that feminism is more about gender equality than anything else. This means that when a woman does something disgraceful, we call her out in the same way we would a man. Let’s take this woman, for instance, who murdered her mother-in-law over a domestic dispute and tried to dump her body with the help of her husband. This is disturbing and shameful.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Lawrence Post

Couple with a young son together fall off a 25-feet balcony while arguing with each other

No matter how much you love your partner, little disputes are part of the package. While many prefer resolving their squabbles behind closed doors, sometimes things just escalate. That’s exactly what happened between a couple, who accidentally broke through the railings of a balcony during a row. In a terrifying moment that was witnessed by many, the two plunged 25 feet down to the pavement.
Ashtabula County, OHcleveland19.com

Ashtabula County woman accused of pouring gasoline on her husband, lighting him on fire

COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old woman faces charges that include felonious assault for allegedly dousing her husband in gasoline and setting him on fire. According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Parks Road residence in Colebrook Township on Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call from a resident reporting a dispute involving neighbors.
Eaton County, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman, son die in crash on day of husband's funeral

BELLEVUE, Mich. — Authorities say a woman and her son died in a car crash last week in Eaton County, just before a funeral was scheduled to take place for her husband. The victims were identified as 71-year-old Loralie Hunter of Bellevue and 53-year-old Troy Bass of Vermontville. Their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck Friday, about 15 miles from Battle Creek. A third person in the vehicle was injured.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ by mom’s boyfriend

Police in Indiana are reporting that they have arrested a woman’s boyfriend after one of her children died while in his custody. According to court records 27- year-old Shaquille Rowe was charged with battery of a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe told police...
Accidentsthekashmirpress.com

Woman Dies, Her Husband-Son Sustain Injuries in Road Mishap in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 27: A woman has died and her husband-son duo sustained injuries after a cab they were travelling in met with an accident in Thanamandi area in Rajouri district Thursday morning. Reports said that a Santro Car bearing Registration number JK-02AD 1786 on way from Mangota to Thanamandi met...
Mental Healthfoxla.com

An autistic woman finally finds her voice without saying a word

Emily Grodin was 25 years old and mostly non-verbal when she was finally able to communicate with her mom Valerie through a technique called facilitated communication. This mother and daughter's amazing emotional journey is chronicled in their new memoir "I Have Been Buried Under Years of Dust". Emily and Valerie shared their incredible story with us on Good Day LA. MORE: https://bit.ly/3ukOP7g.
Maine State1019por.com

Woman found dead in New Vineyard after telling police her husband’s car was submerged in pond

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose husband called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to report his vehicle was submerged in a pond. Shannon Moss with Maine State Police says 43-year-old Collette Daggett was found lying on the shore of a pond and was pronounced dead at the scene in New Vineyard at the end of Miller Road around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Pekin, ILPekin Daily Times

Pekin woman feared her husband would kill her, and prosecutors say he did

Before three gunshots at their home killed her this week, a Pekin woman said she feared her husband of 42 years would shoot her to death, prosecutors allege. Kenneth Turnbow, 66, was charged Friday in Tazewell County Circuit Court with two counts of murder that could imprison him for life if he's convicted.