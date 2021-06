SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — Holla for the weekend — and a long one at that! It’s time once again to raise your glasses, bottles and cans to Li’l Friday. Li’l Friday isn’t for the fun police or naysayers — this little roundup is for folks to leave behind the negativity, let loose, have a little fun, and enjoy everything our corner of southeastern N.C offers. And in case you haven’t noticed: There are never a shortage of events.