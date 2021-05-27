newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

The summer totes & handbags your wardrobe needs!

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Who doesn't love a new bag in the summertime, maybe with a pop of color or detail to die for (I'm looking at you Striped Lucite that lays flat!). These 9 bags are the favorite of Fashion Blogger Dawn Parsons who also shares lots of great fashion advice on her Instagram.

www.king5.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#Handbags#Tote Bags#Amazon Fashion#Fashion Blogger#Walmart Amity#Target Segment#Amazon Fringed Carpet Bag#Amazon Bamboo Handbag#Quilted Koala#Lucite#Color#Love#Happy#Claiborne#Sun#King5 Com#Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelmatchesfashion.com

Shopping leather tote bag

Saint Laurent's black Shopping tote bag is a polished everyday staple that will pair well with a variety of looks. It's crafted in Italy from smooth leather with two slim top handles and a detachable tag accented by a YSL logo plaque, then fitted with a removable internal pouch that's ideal for safely storing your essentials.
ApparelGear Patrol

Refresh Your Wardrobe With This J.Crew Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. The pandemic has seen the rise of sweatpants, but things are almost safe and we're looking at our closets hoping to get more use out of them than we did over the past year or so. Sweats are here to stay, but hopefully as more of a rotation piece and not the focal point of our wardrobe. You can, and should be, getting dressed while working from home each day. To save us from another humdrum year with no fashion sense, J.Crew is offering 50% off select sale styles with the code SHOPSALE.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Landmark Church-Themed Handbags

Sophie Cano Paris has joined forces with the Notre Dame Cathedral to launch an intricately beaded handbag collection. Still undergoing reconstruction from its devastating 2019 roof fire, the accessory company aims to honor the building's history. This crafty and improbable fashion collaboration is part of Sophie Cano's dedication to travel-inspired accessories.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

16 Tie-Dye Dresses To Instantly Liven Up Your Spring Wardrobe

Tie-dye made its return in lockdown, when some budding crafters even tried their hand at creating their own marble-effect garms, taking pre-loved pieces and injecting them with a fresh and uplifting pattern. Lightweight Knitwear Is A (British) Summertime Essential. Swirling tie-dye dresses cropped up in Gabriela Hearst’s spring/summer and resort...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Totally Trendy Halter Tops to Add to Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re not sure what it is about halter tops, but they always make us feel a little fierce. A little fashionable. A little fabulous. Or maybe a whole lot of each. Just by sticking those straps behind your neck, suddenly you have a whole new look and a whole new you.
Beauty & FashionElle

11 Easy Summer Wardrobe Updates We Found on Amazon

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and everything in your closet is starting to look seriously boring, right? It’s the time of year when a wardrobe refresh sounds like not only a good idea, but more or less a must—and for the rebound summer that is 2021, time is of the essence.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Would You Share Your Wardrobe With a Stranger?

Back in 2017, New York-based entrepreneurs Violet Gross and Merri Smith, who had worked in marketing for luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue, co-founded peer-to-peer (P2P) clothing rental app Tulerie, which described itself as a “closet sharing community.”. The idea came about when a friend of Gross’s, who works in...
Beauty & Fashionpurseblog.com

Sit Back and Relax with…..Handbag ASMR?

There really is no limit to what you can find on the internet. A system that was originally created to centralize all the world’s information and to support human communication has now morphed into some interconnected “place” with customs, lingo, and subcultures of its own. Some of those groups are good, some are bad, some are REALLY bad, and some are just outright odd. But it’s okay. Aside from the most unpleasant things, many people are actually amused by whatever new trend develops on the web, even if it is something they themselves don’t completely understand.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

Give Your Summer Wardrobe A Boost With This Stylish Shirt From Batch

Given that the start of summer is just around the corner, now is the perfect opportunity to start building out your wardrobe in preparation for the warmer weather. Not wanting to be caught unawares or dressing ill-prepared, it’s in times like this that we turn to one of our favorite shirt companies, Batch.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Rejuvenate Your Winter Wardrobe with Up To 50% off the FARFETCH Sale

As the weather is cooling off we can’t think of a better time to rejuvenate that winter wardrobe with a selection of the best brands in the business. We’ve curated a selection of winter-ready outfits for everyone’s taste. Choosing only the best products that have had their prices reduced by up to 50% thanks to FARFETCH’s famous sale section. With over 1,300 of the world’s best brands for men, women and children in one place, FARFETCH is home to some of the best sales in the business. We’re here to bring you four of our favourite looks that will save you can over AU$5500. Check them out!
Apparelfavecrafts.com

Best Free Handbag Pattern

This is the Best Free Handbag Pattern we've come across so far! This is a perfect bag for every day; not too small and not too large. Since it's a lined bag, it feels substantial and won't tear at the first sign of actual use. You can use any number of fabrics for this purse so feel free to have fun with the design. We love a patterned purse that can be a focal point of an outfit! This tutorial is also budget-friendly. The blogger said that it took only about $7 to make!
DrinksPosted by
Tyla

You Can Now Buy A Tote Bag for Your Wine

Lockdown may be easing, but that doesn't mean we're about to give up on our summertime picnics just yet. Google searches for 'garden party decorations' are up a staggering 238 per cent, while 'romantic picnic ideas' have also jumped 319 per cent, and searches for 'picnic baskets' are up five times more year on year.
DrinksHello Magazine

Picnic-date ready! Nasty Gal launches a tote bag for your wine

Nasty Gal has launched something for all al fresco fans - a wine tote bag. For your picnic catch-ups you can now grab your favourite tipple and you’re all set to go. Available in beige or black, the wine-bottle shaped tote bag looks great teamed with anything and everything, so you can wear it all the damn time. Your picnic game just got major - just check out influencer Tara Maynard rocking hers.
Food & Drinksyou.co.uk

A tote bag for your wine is the new must-have summer accessory

Now that socialising is well and truly back on the agenda, you’ve probably got a fair few picnics in the diary for the summer already. But when it comes to throwing the ultimate picnic, a bit of pre-planning most certainly doesn’t go amiss. From picking the perfect blanket to sit...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

All Of Your Summer Wardrobe Staples Are Up To 50% Off At This Rare Nordstrom Sale

While there are hacks to scoring hallowed Nordstrom goods on the cheap — mining the beloved shop’s clearance section or waiting to pounce on the short-lived flash sales at Nordstrom Rack — sometimes, you’ve just got to patient and wait for the department store’s limited-time price-chopping events to come along. Well, we’ve got good news: the retailer’s Half-Yearly Sale starts today and runs through June 6, which means up to 50% off Nordstrom’s inventory across fashion, beauty, and home. For the next two weeks, you can shop the markdowns IRL, scroll endlessly through Nordstrom.com, and even pick up your haul from the convenience of your car.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Raquel Tote Bag Sand

The Raquel tote bag is a spacious, stylish tote bag with many functions. The bag is characterized by the contrasting color handles and inside. This tote bag is a bag inside a bag with the inner bag easily removed to be used as a clutch or with the removable shoulder strap ready to affront any kind of day or night-time adventure. Metal details in silver or gold tones.
Home & Gardenmansionglobal.com

Smart Closets to Make Your Wardrobe Dreams a Reality

If you were coming of age in the mid ’90s, or are simply a pop culture maven, then you should be familiar with the movie “Clueless,” starring Alicia Silverstone. The main character’s closet was like a second coming for 20-somethings. The rotating racks and virtual catalogue of its contents, which mixed and matched clothing via computer generation (mind blowing for the time), meant that you never had to experience wardrobe angst or try anything on again. It was a fashionista’s dream and signified what was to come in the future of closets. But alas, some 30 years later, most of us still rely on the standard hanging rod and shelving system. And maybe that’s because we don’t know exactly what’s out there. Here is a roundup of exactly what intelligent closet systems and accessories are available to fulfill your closet dreams IRL. The Closet Carousel.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

18 Sunscreens Your Body Absolutely Needs This Summer

If you do nothing else for your skin, at the very least, you should get into the habit of wearing sunscreen daily. Of course, sunscreen isn't just necessary during those special trips to the beach where you find yourself sunbathing for hours on end, but it's especially necessary true during the spring and summer months, when sleeveless tops and bikinis will leave your shoulders and body exposed to the sun's harmful rays no matter how much time you spend outdoors. Instead of waiting for the dreaded burn to happen — and reaching for the aloe as soon as it does — step up and take care of your skin in advance with a sunscreen that'll take care of your entire body.