Cuomo's political path brightens as impeachment inquiry drags on

The tsunami of public anger directed at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just months ago has become stuck in the morass of Albany politics. A legislative panel met Wednesday for the third time since convening in March to determine whether to open impeachment proceedings against Cuomo over an onslaught of allegations once thought to augur his downfall. The latest meeting, which lasted less than five minutes before heading into private executive session, revealed little progress or information about when the probe might conclude.