I know you love your pup, and I know you love your apartment, too—so, of course, you want some cute dog toys that won't look like absolute trash just lying around your precious space. Aesthetics! Do! Matter! But coming across chew toys that aren't total eyesores can (unforch) be a real hard feat. Sure, you could get your floof ball some classic, highlighter-yellow tennis balls and googly-eyed squeaker toys. But then you run the risk of your living room looking like a kids' pen. Or worse, a dumpster. *Deep sigh.* Good thing you've landed on this page, though.