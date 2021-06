Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 110, which amends the act of October 21, 1988 (P.L.1036, No.116), entitled “An act establishing the Hardwoods Development Council; conferring powers and duties upon the council; and making an appropriation,” to provide for additional members of the Hardwoods Development Council. The additional members include, the Secretary of Education, one logger, one private sector forester, and one more representative of a nonprofit corporation that promotes the hardwood industry in the Commonwealth.