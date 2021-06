KOLLAM: From now on, one can carry bottled oxygen in a handbag just like how one used to carry bottled water. 'Canned oxygen', which is available in China, is now available locally. Anchal native Jithukrishna (32) is the mastermind behind the project of bottling oxygen to save lives in emergencies. The price of this locally made canned oxygen is nearly 50 percent less than the cost.