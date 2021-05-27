Cancel
China

Update: Xi sends letter to World Symposium for Marxist Political Parties

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Thursday to the World Symposium for Marxist Political Parties, saying that the Communist Party of China (CPC) stands ready to jointly promote the cause of human progress and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind with Marxist political parties worldwide.

