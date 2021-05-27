Update: Xi sends letter to World Symposium for Marxist Political Parties

To the editor — America finds itself divided strongly down partisan lines. One side saying they could never vote for a Democrat. The other, saying they’ll never vote for a Republican. This division has created discontent for our neighbors who may differ in opinion but are yet, still good people. Some American politicians believe that the two-party system is where we should stay. Believing that our loyalty to the party is what is most important, often times even if it conflicts with the best interests of our country. As an elected politician whether you prefer a party or not, your duty is to your country, state, and community. You are not elected to maintain to continuance of either the Republican or Democrat party. You are elected to represent the interests of your constituents. Your duty is to ensure that they are represented and stand for the greatest opportunities to better their lives. The importance of Duty of Party is the same importance as putting Americans before special interests. Dare I say, that we may need new American unifying parties to bridge the ever-widening gap.