Interview: Analyst says U.S. ban on Xinjiang cotton to boomerang

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The ban will not impact the Chinese economy, but massively affect international brands' consumption. I suggest that the companies should not politicize their economic interest because of propaganda against China. Restricting China's cotton supply chains over false allegations and mere propaganda would be detrimental to the cotton availability to the West and international market," said a Pakistani analyst.

#South China#U S#Eastern China#Chinese Economy#U S#Domestic Consumption#Southeast Asia#Pakistani#Xinhua#Muslims#Xinjiang Cotton#Import Cotton#United States#Eastern Europe#Western Interests#International Brands#Market#Supply#Producers#Propaganda
