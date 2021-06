Guwahati: Defending champion Pooja Rani (75kg) notched up a second successive gold with a comprehensive victory even as the seasoned M C Mary Kom (51kg) signed off with a silver medal at the Asian Boxing Championships, on Sunday. The Olympic-bound Pooja (75 kg), who was competing in her first bout of the tournament after getting a bye and a walkover earlier, dismantled Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan with a clinical performance. She also earned USD 10,000 for her marvellous one-bout show in which Movlonova was simply out of sorts, unable to keep pace with the Indian’s intensity.