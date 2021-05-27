newsbreak-logo
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment appoints Ray Pineault as president and chief executive officer

By Luther Turmelle
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two months after Ray Pineault was named interim chief executive at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, the casino operator has made his promotion to the executive position permanent. James Gessner, Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and MGE Management Board, said Pineault’s “grasp of our organization and all its moving...

