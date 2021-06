A legal rift between Australian promoters and The Game has finally concluded. Back in 2017, The Game was all set to tour throughout Australia thanks to the Tour Squad promoters. The rapper was slated for a seven-date experience that traveled through areas like Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, but behind the scenes, it's reported that The Game and his team were at odds with Tour Squad. It ultimately fell through, but Tour Squad took Game to court and scored a legal victory.