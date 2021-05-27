Cancel
DHS confirms new cybersecurity rules for pipeline companies

By K. Holt
Engadget
 8 days ago

the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued mandatory cybersecurity rules for pipeline companies. Under the security directive, critical pipeline owners and operators will have to designate a cybersecurity coordinator with around-the-clock availability. They'll also need to report cybersecurity incidents, including confirmed and potential issues, to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

