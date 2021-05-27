DHS confirms new cybersecurity rules for pipeline companies

How Russian hackers reaped a $4.4 million windfall by holding your gasoline hostage, and why it probably won’t be the last time, either. Last month, the Colonial Pipeline which supplies fuel to a decent swath of the eastern US was temporarily shut down for five days following a ransomware attack from a hacker group known as Darkside operating out of Russia. The brief but acute fuel shortage in 14 states lead to a full-on panic among consumers who rushed en masse to local gas stations to full up their tanks. Amid reports of price gouging and long lines there were reports of individuals loading up all manner of inappropriate vessels with petrol, resulting in at least a handful of vehicles busting into flames. This led to the sadly predicable admonition of the US Consumer Safety Commission warning citizens against filling plastic bags with gasoline.