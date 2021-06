A lot of hardcore landscape photographers get into the habit of chasing light. In order to get that perfect morning or evening light, they end up leaving their homes and traveling to unknown places at the oddest hours. Also, landscape photography often changes us into constant travelers who go to distinct places around the world to take photos. While these are all a part of the photography process, sometimes things can take an unexpected turn – especially when you aren’t familiar with the place that you’re heading to. In today’s interesting video, the team from Fototripper share their adventurous journey as they took a wrong turn during their landscape photography trip: